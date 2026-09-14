County water districts in California have enabled stricter controls on service consumption after declaring restrictions due to shortages. Those who violate these provisions face criminal penalties, according to the state’s Water Code.

The measure is based on section 31029 of that code, which authorizes districts to enforce compliance with emergency water ordinances. The rule applies while that restriction remains in force.

What controls does the law authorize over water meters?

The regulations allow districts to verify that consumption complies with the limits set during an emergency. This includes reviewing the recorded use on the meter of each home connected to the service.

Anyone who uses water against what is stated in the ordinance —including unauthorized connections or consumption— incurs a misdemeanor. The penalty provided is up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to u$s 600, or both.

How does this measure affect residents?

The provision applies to all users connected to a county water district that has declared a water emergency. The control remains in force while the restriction ordinance remains in effect.

Once the restriction is lifted, the possibility of punishment under this rule also ends. Until then, any use outside what is permitted may result in a criminal case.