The so-called “Distracted Walk Law” is a law in force in the city of Honolulu, located in the State of Hawaii, whose objective is to reduce the number of people who cross the street with their cellphone in hand.

Police officers have full power and authority to fine anyone who does not comply with this rule. This is due to the concerning number of accidents recorded in the city because of this type of distraction.

Distracted walking in Honolulu: the law that regulates pedestrian traffic

In this city, walking while looking at your cellphone while crossing the street has been illegal since 2017, the year in which a municipal ordinance was approved that is known as “Distracted Walking Law”, incorporated into the local code under section 15-24.23 of the Honolulu Revised Ordinances.

This law explicitly prohibits the use of electronic devices when crossing streets or highways : no pedestrian may cross a road while looking at an electronic device, including cellphones, tablets, laptops, or digital cameras. The only permitted exception is using the phone to make an emergency call to 911.

Fines for failing to comply with the law that prohibits walking with a cellphone in hand

Fines are scaled according to the offender’s repeat violations:

The first round is between 15 and 35 dollars

The second is approximately 75 dollars

The third can be up to 99 dollars

This law empowers police officers to issue penalties to any pedestrian who fails to comply, even if they were only checking the time.

The reasons for this measure: the data supporting the decision

The legislation responds to a particular road safety problem, as local authorities pointed out that Honolulu had one of the highest rates of pedestrians hit at crosswalks, especially among older people.

The growth in smartphone use also had a direct impact: a sustained increase in accidents linked to “distracted walking.”