Authorities in California have implemented a policy of zero tolerance toward conduct that threatens road safety and coexistence in public spaces.

This new approach aims to identify offenders and apply immediate penalties, which may include vehicle impoundment and loss of the right to drive, even after the first incident.

Changes to driver licenses: the obligation to comply with new regulations for everyone.

The state of California has confirmed the strict enforcement of penalties against those drivers who engage in dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as illegal races, speed exhibitions, and events known as sideshows.

The regulation, known as the “Gipson Law” in recognition of its sponsor, authorizes law enforcement to impound vehicles and suspend or revoke driver licenses of those who appear in official offender records.

This measure aims to stop practices that put pedestrians and other drivers at risk and is being implemented following an increase in serious incidents related to irresponsible maneuvers on public roads.

Vehicle confiscation and revocation of driver licenses for certain individuals

When the violation is confirmed, authorities are in a position to seize the vehicle immediately, impose substantial fines, and suspend or revoke the license for extended periods.

In cases of repeat offenses or where there are injuries, damage to third parties, or resistance to authority, the case could move forward toward criminal charges and the prolonged impoundment of the car, with recovery costs being the responsibility of the offender.

Authorities warn that becoming involved in organizing or facilitating these activities carries significant financial and legal risks, as well as the possibility of losing the vehicle.