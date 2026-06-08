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Walmart confirmed that it will eliminate traditional self-checkout lanes in some of its stores and remodel more than 650 locations during 2026, in a change that directly affects its customers across the country.

The first store to implement the measure was the South Philadelphia location, where the self-checkout lanes were replaced by human cashiers.

A company spokesperson said the decision responds to local shopping patterns and feedback from employees and customers. The measure is not uniform: at the same time, Walmart is expanding an artificial intelligence-based scanning tool to modernize self-checkout in half of its stores.

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What changes is Walmart implementing in its stores?

The elimination of traditional self-checkout in South Philadelphia is not an isolated case. Walmart had already limited self-checkout in other locations —only for Walmart+ members or during certain hours—as part of a broader review of its checkout model.

The remodels announced for 2026 include 32 stores in Pennsylvania, four of them in the Philadelphia region. The changes include:

What the remodels include

  • New layouts and updated technology.
  • In-store navigation app.
  • Free pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members.
  • Express orders are ready in less than an hour.
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How does this affect Walmart shoppers?

The impact varies by store. Where traditional self-checkout is removed, service returns to human cashiers. Where the AI tool is deployed, the system identifies fresh products without needing to scan barcodes.

A store-by-store decision is changing the way millions of people shop. Image: Shutterstock.

Checkout Experience Vice President Christyn Keef confirmed that technology is already in 30% of stores and will expand to 50% in the near term. Chains like Target, Dollar General, and Five Below have also cut back on self-checkout in recent years, in a trend that is taking hold across U.S. retail.