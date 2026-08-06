Swapping the office for a Greek island, with free housing and shifts of just five hours dedicated to caring for cats.

This is not a fantasy: it is the real offer from a feline sanctuary on the island of Syros, in the heart of the Cyclades, which is looking for volunteers from around the world to join its rescue work.

What is the offer for living for free on the island of Syros?

The animal welfare organization Syros Cats, active since the 1990s and considered a pioneer in the island’s cat protection movement, offers its long-term volunteers free accommodation, breakfast, and utilities (electricity and WiFi) included. Each participant receives a private room in a house shared with other volunteers.

In return, they are asked to commit five hours per day, five days a week to caring for rescued and stray cats. The tasks include:

Feeding the animals

Cleaning shelters and cages

Socializing kittens and the shyest cats to prepare them for adoption

Helping with basic medical care

Supporting sterilization programs

What requirements must applicants meet

The program is aimed at people “fit, mature, healthy, and independent”, according to the organization itself. Individuals or couples may apply, with a minimum commitment of one month of stay.

The main requirements and conditions are: