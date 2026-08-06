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Swapping the office for a Greek island, with free housing and shifts of just five hours dedicated to caring for cats.

This is not a fantasy: it is the real offer from a feline sanctuary on the island of Syros, in the heart of the Cyclades, which is looking for volunteers from around the world to join its rescue work.

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What is the offer for living for free on the island of Syros?

The animal welfare organization Syros Cats, active since the 1990s and considered a pioneer in the island’s cat protection movement, offers its long-term volunteers free accommodation, breakfast, and utilities (electricity and WiFi) included. Each participant receives a private room in a house shared with other volunteers.

In return, they are asked to commit five hours per day, five days a week to caring for rescued and stray cats. The tasks include:

  • Feeding the animals
  • Cleaning shelters and cages
  • Socializing kittens and the shyest cats to prepare them for adoption
  • Helping with basic medical care
  • Supporting sterilization programs

What requirements must applicants meet

The program is aimed at people “fit, mature, healthy, and independent”, according to the organization itself. Individuals or couples may apply, with a minimum commitment of one month of stay.

The main requirements and conditions are:

  • Age: people over 25 are sought. Those younger than that are rarely accepted.
  • Profile: applicants must be reliable, self-sufficient, and punctual. Having training or experience as a veterinary nurse or with feral cats is an advantage, although it is not required.
  • Digital nomads: are welcome, as long as they can organize their work around the fixed volunteer shifts.
  • Restrictions: children and personal pets are not allowed.
  • Expenses covered by the volunteer: travel to Syros, lunch and dinner (breakfast is included), and personal expenses are the responsibility of each participant.
  • Visitors from outside the European Union: must take into account Schengen rules, which limit stays to 90 days within a 180-day period, and travel insurance is recommended.