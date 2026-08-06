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Swapping the office for a Greek island, with free housing and shifts of just five hours dedicated to caring for cats.
This is not a fantasy: it is the real offer from a feline sanctuary on the island of Syros, in the heart of the Cyclades, which is looking for volunteers from around the world to join its rescue work.
What is the offer for living for free on the island of Syros?
The animal welfare organization Syros Cats, active since the 1990s and considered a pioneer in the island’s cat protection movement, offers its long-term volunteers free accommodation, breakfast, and utilities (electricity and WiFi) included. Each participant receives a private room in a house shared with other volunteers.
In return, they are asked to commit five hours per day, five days a week to caring for rescued and stray cats. The tasks include:
- Feeding the animals
- Cleaning shelters and cages
- Socializing kittens and the shyest cats to prepare them for adoption
- Helping with basic medical care
- Supporting sterilization programs
What requirements must applicants meet
The program is aimed at people “fit, mature, healthy, and independent”, according to the organization itself. Individuals or couples may apply, with a minimum commitment of one month of stay.
The main requirements and conditions are:
- Age: people over 25 are sought. Those younger than that are rarely accepted.
- Profile: applicants must be reliable, self-sufficient, and punctual. Having training or experience as a veterinary nurse or with feral cats is an advantage, although it is not required.
- Digital nomads: are welcome, as long as they can organize their work around the fixed volunteer shifts.
- Restrictions: children and personal pets are not allowed.
- Expenses covered by the volunteer: travel to Syros, lunch and dinner (breakfast is included), and personal expenses are the responsibility of each participant.
- Visitors from outside the European Union: must take into account Schengen rules, which limit stays to 90 days within a 180-day period, and travel insurance is recommended.