An elderly couple in Rhosesmor, a town in the county of Flintshire in Wales, United Kingdom, offers lodging, food, and even outings to volunteers for a few hours of work a day through the platform Worldpackers .

It has a rural setting and is located near the town of Mold and Halkyn Mountain, ideal for walks and outings. It has an approximate population of 550 residents.

They are seeking volunteers to live in the mountains of northwestern Wales: What does the offer include?

The elderly couple, Steve and Ann, offers:

Two days off per week.

Private room.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner .

Free use of the laundry room.

Free outings.

Free drinks.

Free use of bicycles.

Language classes.

Internet connection.

The volunteers can be couples or friends, and can stay between one and two weeks.

What do they ask for in exchange for lodging and food?

In exchange for these benefits, the hosts request 20 weekly hours of help with:

Painting and decorating.

Construction and repairs.

Gardening.

Not included in the offer:

Flights.

Travel insurance.

Local transportation.

Visa.

Who can apply as volunteers?

Worldpackers must be non-smokers and must not drink alcohol to excess. They must also not use illegal drugs.

After 23:00, noise levels must be kept low. They may receive visits from friends, but it is not allowed for them to stay overnight.

Pets are not allowed because there are farm animals on the property.