Virginia has begun enforcing new requirements for certified recovery residences under Senate Bill 270, which took effect on July 1. The law establishes statewide standards for the certification and operation of recovery residences that serve people recovering from substance use disorders.

The legislation also directs the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) to oversee the certification process and adopt regulations for these facilities.

What does Senate Bill 270 change?

Under SB 270, recovery residences seeking state certification must comply with uniform operating standards established by Virginia. The law addresses certification requirements, resident rights, oversight, and minimum operational standards for recovery housing.

The measure is part of Virginia’s broader effort to strengthen oversight of recovery residences and create consistent statewide regulations for certified facilities.

Medical Cannabis debate continues

Following the law’s implementation, some recovery housing operators and medical cannabis advocates have raised concerns about how the new certification standards may affect patients who legally use medical cannabis. Those concerns have been expressed publicly, but the law itself does not modify Virginia’s medical cannabis program or prohibit medical cannabis statewide.

Virginia continues to allow eligible patients to access medical cannabis under state law. Any future changes regarding how certified recovery residences accommodate medical cannabis patients would depend on regulatory guidance or additional legislation.