When renting a home in the United States, it is vitally important to know what rights tenants have when the owner decides they must leave the property.

As a general rule, the importance of going to court in the event of receiving an eviction lawsuit is made clear, since authorities explain that doing so is one of the alternatives to prevent the measure from being applied.

According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), some provisions protect certain people from being evicted, so they may be able to remain in their home even in these situations.

Tenants may stay in their home, despite the owner’s opposition

According to official information, members of the armed forces who pay a monthly rent below USD 4,214.28 cannot be evicted from their residential home while they are performing military service. The same rule applies to their dependents.

They also cannot have their wages garnished as part of rent payment unless there is a court order against the person.

On the other hand, among the special protections available to this group, it is explained that they are allowed to suspend a court eviction if the landlord files a lawsuit.

“If the landlord seeks your eviction in court, you and your dependents can suspend the eviction for up to 90 days if you request it. The court may also order the suspension on its own, without a request," CFPB details.

In the face of an eviction lawsuit, members of the armed forces should contact their Legal Assistance Office.

Essential steps to follow when receiving an eviction lawsuit

When receiving the lawsuit, one of the rights tenants have is to submit a written response explaining to the court why the eviction should not take place.

It is important to detail the situation and list the steps that have been taken to find help. It is also recommended to describe what the landlord did or did not do to obtain rental assistance funds.

The authorities’ advice is to contact the court clerk to ask specifically about your case and learn what the best course of action is and what rights protect you.

If assistance to pay rent or utilities was requested and a decision is still pending, it is essential to include it in the response.