Venezuela, Paraguay, and Mexico maintain key document regulations that all visitors wishing to travel to these destinations must know in order to travel without problems with either the immigration authorities or the airlines.

One of the key points is to know all the current passport requirements in these nations, since this makes it possible to verify in advance that one has a fully valid international identification document for the trip, and this check is an opportunity to renew it if necessary.

Traveling to Venezuela: passport requirements that everyone must meet

The Ministry of the Popular Power for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela informs all visitors that they are required to present an original passport and a photocopy, with a minimum validity of at least 6 months, for the stay to be authorized.

Traveling to Paraguay: passport requirements that everyone must meet

In the case of Paraguay, the National Directorate of Migration explains that nonresident visitors must obligatorily present a passport that is also valid both for entering and leaving the country.

However, nationals belonging to Mercosur countries will only be required to present a valid identity document from their country of origin.

Traveling to Mexico: passport requirements that everyone must meet

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visiting tourists must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport when entering.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity, to guarantee their services. For this reason, it is highly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on the matter,” the agency states.

Other key aspects to consider before traveling internationally

Before starting an international trip, it is important to consider that the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as