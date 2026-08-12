The microwave is one of the most used appliances in the kitchen and, at the same time, one of those that accumulates the most grease and food residue with daily use. Food splatters can stick to the inner walls, cause bad odors, and make cleaning more difficult.

To address this problem, there is a home trick that is gaining popularity for its effectiveness and low cost: using white vinegar inside the microwave. This ingredient helps soften stuck-on grease, disinfect, and eliminate bad odors without needing to use harsh chemicals.

Why is vinegar recommended in the microwave?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound with degreasing and deodorizing properties that make cleaning different surfaces easier. When it is heated inside the microwave along with water, the steam generated helps:

Soften stuck-on grease

Loosen dried food residue

Eliminate bad odors

Make cleaning the interior easier

Reduce the presence of some microorganisms on surfaces

This makes it possible to clean the appliance with much less effort.

How does this easy, inexpensive home trick work?

The secret is steam. When a mixture of water and vinegar is heated, the steam spreads throughout the inside of the microwave and dampens stubborn stains. As a result:

The grease comes off more easily

Food residue softens

The surfaces are ready to be cleaned with a cloth

There is no need to scrub hard or use abrasive cleaners.

How should vinegar be applied correctly?

The procedure is very simple and only takes a few minutes.

Materials

1 cup of water

2 or 3 tablespoons of white vinegar

A microwave-safe container

A microfiber cloth or a soft sponge

Step by step