Toilet cleaning is one of the most tedious household cleaning tasks, and for this reason more and more people are choosing simple alternatives to incorporate into daily life that can make the job easier.

One of the most popular tips consists of putting coarse salt inside the toilet before going to bed. If it is combined with baking soda and a few drops of essential oil, this preparation can help with limescale stains and unpleasant odors.

Putting salt in the toilet at night: what it is for

Salt can help loosen residue and make limescale easier to remove.

If the mixture is left to rest for several hours, it becomes an effective method for removing built-up residue and neutralizing bad odors that may concentrate in this space.

In addition, leaving it overnight allows the mixture to work during the time when the bathroom is used least, so you can then do a deep cleaning in the morning.

How to use the salt trick inside the toilet

To take advantage of the benefits of this mixture, it is necessary

Combine 2 tablespoons of coarse salt with an equal part of baking soda

Add drops of essential oil to taste; the ideal choice is citrus scents

Pour the mixture into the toilet before going to sleep

Close the lid with the mixture inside

Let it sit overnight, then scrub with the toilet brush in the morning and flush

It is important to note that this method does not replace traditional cleaning routines; rather, it is advisable to use it once a week as a complement.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety gear when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.