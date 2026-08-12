Star anise is one of the most widely used spices in both gastronomy and natural medicine, thanks to its eight-pointed star shape and distinctive aroma.

Beyond its exotic appearance, this plant of Asian origin hides multiple medicinal properties that make it an ally of well-being.

What is star anise used for?

Star anise helps relieve pain, strengthen the immune system, and prevent illness, according to the specialized website Tua Saúde.

Below, we review its main benefits:

Relieves joint pain: thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, star anise can help reduce discomfort in the joints and prevent illnesses such as arthritis. Fights fungal infections: this spice has antimicrobial action, especially against certain fungi, due to its richness in atenol, a natural compound with therapeutic effects. Prevents flu: one of its most notable components is shikimic acid, a substance used in the manufacture of oseltamivir, an antiviral commonly prescribed to treat the flu. Improves digestion: star anise has carminative and anti-inflammatory action, so it can be consumed after large meals to aid digestion and reduce gas buildup. Strengthens bones: thanks to its antioxidant content, this plant stimulates the production of collagen, which not only benefits the bones, but also improves skin elasticity and protects connective tissues. Boosts the immune system: the phenolic compounds present in star anise help strengthen the immune system and neutralize the free radicals that affect the proper functioning of the body.

How is star anise consumed?

The most common way to take advantage of the properties of star anise is by using it as a spice in sweet or savory dishes. However, it can also be consumed as tea or in the form of essential oil, available at herbal shops or natural stores.

Precautions and contraindications

Although star anise has numerous benefits, it is not suitable for everyone. It is contraindicated during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and in children, due to the lack of conclusive studies on its long-term effects. It should also not be consumed by people with hypersensitivity to this plant.