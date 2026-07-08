The U.S. Embassy in Mexico detailed on its official website what the current policy is for nonimmigrant U.S. visa interviews and confirmed who could be exempt from having to meet this requirement.

Among those who may benefit from this are Mexican citizens who renew certain U.S. visas within 12 months after their expiration, as long as they meet all the requirements established by the authorities.

Who can renew the American visa without an interview

According to what the authorities reported, those who renew may be considered for an interview waiver

A B-1 , B-2 , or B1/B2 visa.

A Border Crossing Card or Border Crossing Card Folio for Mexicans.

In both cases, the renewal must be done within 12 months after the previous American visa expires.

In addition, it is a fundamental requirement that the previous visa was issued with full validity and that the applicant was at least 18 years old at the time of approval.

Other requirements that all applicants must meet

The interview waiver is not granted automatically; rather, to obtain it, it is necessary to

Submit the application in the country of their nationality or habitual residence.

Not have received a visa denial previously, unless that denial has been overcome or waived.

Not present any apparent or potential ineligibility under U.S. law.

All Mexicans should consider that the authorities may reserve the right to request an in-person interview anyway if they consider it necessary.