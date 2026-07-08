The labels on glass jars are hard to remove and can become a problem when it is time to reuse them. Getting the paper to come off without any glue residue left behind is an almost impossible mission without the right method.

For this, there is a home trick that many people use, which consists of placing a cloth dampened with white vinegar over the label for a few minutes. With this method, the paper will soften, and the adhesive can be removed easily without resorting to harsher products.

Remove labels from jars with this ultimate trick: How to do it?

To apply this method effectively, you need a clean cloth, white vinegar, and the jar from which you want to remove the label. The goal will be to keep the surface damp so that the paper softens and the adhesive loses its strength.

It is placed over the label, covering it completely, and left to work for 10 to 20 minutes. Then the cloth is removed, and the label is slowly peeled off from one of the corners.

If any glue remains, rub again with the cloth soaked in vinegar or use a plastic spatula to remove it without scratching the glass. Finally, wash the jar with water and detergent to remove any remaining residue and odor.

Why does this method work?

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps soften paper and can weaken some adhesives used on labels. Thanks to this, it is much easier to peel off the paper without tearing it and reduce the amount of glue left stuck to the glass.

Its effectiveness depends on the type of adhesive used by the manufacturer. In some cases, one application is enough, while with others it may be necessary to repeat this process.