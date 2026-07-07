The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) may request immigration documentation during a check. In that context, carrying the proper papers can be crucial to proving legal status before the authorities and avoiding problems during the procedure.

Although there is no single document that guarantees avoiding deportation on its own, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes a series of credentials and permits that show a person has already been registered or has a valid immigration authorization.

Which documents can help you during an ICE check

Having these documents on hand can be essential during an immigration check, since they help verify a person’s status and facilitate the verification procedure.

Among the most important documents are:

Green Card (Form I-551) for lawful permanent residents.

Work permit (Employment Authorization Document or Form I-766) .

I-94 entry and exit record , used by many visitors and visa holders.

Border Crossing Card (I-185 or I-186) for cases covered by the regulations.

Notice to appear before an immigration judge (Form I-862) or other documents issued during an immigration process.

Registration proof issued after completing Form G-325R, for those who had to register under the new DHS rule.

Who are already considered registered before the United States Government

One of the points that generates the most doubts among immigrants is whether they must complete the new mandatory registration promoted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

However, the answer depends on each person’s immigration situation, since many foreigners have already been registered previously when entering the country or when applying for certain immigration benefits.

Among the people who are already considered registered are those who have:

Permanent residence (Green Card) .

Parole , even if it has already expired.

An immigrant or nonimmigrant visa .

A valid or expired work permit .

Refugee status .

Filed applications for adjustment of status .

Border Crossing Cards .

People who are already facing deportation proceedings before an immigration court.

What NILC recommends doing if an ICE agent stops you

In addition to carrying the corresponding immigration documentation when the law requires it, the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) reminds that all people in the United States have constitutional rights, regardless of their immigration status.

The organization also advises always carrying valid immigration documents that prove legal status when applicable and keeping any proof related to an ongoing immigration matter, such as receipts or official notices.