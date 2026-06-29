In the United States, the legislation that regulates residential rentals can vary by region and jurisdiction. That is why, depending on the state, tenants or owners may have more or fewer rights and obligations.

In this sense, the legislation in California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois may differ from one another, but they share foundations established by the federal umbrella.

California: current legislation on residential rents

California has one of the most protective legislations for tenants in the country. The relationship between both parties is regulated by the state’s Civil Code and by the official guide California Tenants: A Guide to Residential Tenants’ and Landlords’ Rights and Responsibilities.

Rights and obligations of tenants

Rights

Live in a habitable home: the property must have drinking water, hot water, heating, electricity, sanitation facilities, a safe structure, and adequate sanitary conditions.

Request repairs: if the home has problems that affect habitability, the tenant may demand that the owner repair them within a reasonable period.

Right to privacy: the owner may only enter the property in the cases provided for by law and, as a general rule, must notify the tenant in advance.

Protection against retaliation: the owner may not evict, raise the rent, or reduce services in retaliation for a housing-related complaint or for exercising a legal right.

Recover the security deposit: when the contract ends, the deposit must be returned with only the amounts allowed by law deducted, such as unpaid rent or damage beyond normal wear and tear.

Protection against discrimination: state and federal laws prohibit discrimination based on race, religion, sex, disability, national origin, or family status.

Obligations

Pay the rent on the agreed date.

Keep the home clean and in reasonable condition.

Avoid causing damage to the property beyond normal wear and tear.

Respect the terms of the rental contract.

Inform the owner about major problems that require repair.

Allow the owner to enter when there is a legal reason and the notice requirements have been met.

Rights and obligations of owners

Rights

Charge rent as set out in the contract.

Require the tenant to comply with the agreed terms.

Claim payment for damage caused to the property that exceeds normal wear and tear.

Enter the home to carry out repairs, inspections, or show it to prospective buyers or tenants, respecting the conditions set by law.

Initiate a court eviction process when there is a legal cause for doing so.

Obligations

Provide and maintain a home in habitable condition throughout the tenancy.

Carry out the repairs necessary to preserve the safety and health conditions of the property.

Respect the tenant’s privacy and the rules regarding entry into the home.

Return the security deposit within the legal deadlines, along with a breakdown of deductions when applicable.

Comply with fair housing laws and refrain from discriminatory practices.

Follow the corresponding legal procedure for any eviction, without resorting to measures such as changing locks or cutting off services.

Texas: current legislation on residential rents

The relationship between owners and tenants in Texas is governed mainly by the Texas Property Code, especially Chapter 92, and by the Renter’s Rights guide published by the state’s Office of the Attorney General.

Unlike other states, Texas gives owners greater contractual freedom, although it establishes clear obligations regarding habitability, safety, and eviction procedures.

Rights and obligations of tenants

Rights

Enjoy peaceful use of the home: the owner may not unjustifiably interfere with the use and enjoyment of the property or evict the tenant without following the corresponding legal procedure.

Demand repairs that affect health or safety: if the home has major problems, the tenant may ask the owner to repair them and, in certain cases, go to court to obtain a repair order.

Have basic security devices: the home must have items such as locks, deadbolts, latches, and smoke detectors in accordance with state law.

Protection against service interruptions: except for exceptions provided by law, the owner may not cut off basic utility services to force the tenant to leave the home.

Recover the security deposit: when the contract ends, the owner must return the deposit according to the deadlines and conditions established by law, deducting only the permitted amounts.

Obligations

Pay the rent on the agreed date.

Keep the home clean and in reasonable condition.

Do not cause damage beyond normal wear and tear.

Inform the owner when there are problems that require repair.

Comply with the terms of the rental contract.

Do not alter or disable the security devices installed in the home, such as smoke detectors.

Rights and obligations of owners

Rights

Charge rent as set out in the contract.

Require compliance with all clauses of the lease agreement.

Claim compensation for damage caused by the tenant.

Withhold part of the security deposit when there is unpaid rent or damage allowed by law.

Initiate a court eviction proceeding when there is a legal cause, such as breach of contract or nonpayment.

Obligations

Keep the home in conditions that do not pose a risk to the health or safety of the occupants.

Carry out repairs required by law when the problem was not caused by the tenant or the tenant’s guests.

Install and maintain the required security devices, including smoke detectors and certain locks and deadbolts.

Respect the tenant’s right to peaceful use of the home.

Follow the legal procedure for any eviction, without resorting to measures such as changing locks or cutting off basic services to force the tenant to leave the property.

Florida: current legislation on residential rents

In Florida, the relationship between owners and tenants is governed by the Florida Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, included in Part II of Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes.

The regulations establish the responsibilities of both parties regarding home maintenance, rent payment, security deposits, and eviction procedures.

Rights and obligations of tenants

Rights

Live in a safe and livable home: the owner must provide a property with plumbing, hot water, heating when applicable, secure doors and windows, and free of pests, in addition to complying with local health and safety codes.

Request repairs: if the owner fails to meet maintenance obligations, the tenant may notify them in writing and, in certain circumstances provided by law, exercise the corresponding legal remedies.

Right to privacy: the owner may only enter the home for inspections, repairs, or other purposes authorized by law and, except in emergencies, must give the tenant reasonable notice.

Protection against illegal evictions: an owner may not change the locks, cut off water, electricity, or other services, or remove the tenant’s belongings to force the tenant to leave the home. Only a court can order an eviction.

Protection against retaliation: the owner may not raise the rent, reduce services, or initiate an eviction solely because the tenant reported housing code violations or exercised a right recognized by law.

Recover the security deposit: when the contract ends, the owner must return the deposit or provide written notice of the permitted deductions within the legal deadlines.

Obligations

Pay the rent on the date set in the contract.

Keep the dwelling clean and in reasonable sanitary condition.

Do not cause intentional or negligent damage to the property.

Comply with the terms of the lease agreement.

Use the dwelling’s facilities and services properly.

Inform the owner when there are major problems that require repair.

Rights and obligations of property owners

Rights

Collect rent in accordance with the lease agreement.

Require the tenant to comply with the obligations established by law and in the contract.

Claim compensation for damage caused to the property that exceeds normal wear and tear.

Enter the dwelling in cases authorized by law, respecting notice requirements when applicable.

Initiate a legal eviction proceeding for lawful reasons, such as nonpayment of rent or breach of contract.

Obligations

Deliver and maintain a habitable dwelling that complies with applicable building, health, and safety codes.

Carry out the necessary repairs to keep the property in adequate habitable condition when responsibility lies with the owner.

Respect the tenant’s privacy and the rules regarding access to the dwelling.

Manage and return the security deposit in accordance with the deadlines and procedures established by law.

Do not use prohibited practices to evict a tenant, such as cutting utilities, changing locks, removing doors, or taking belongings without a court order.

Do not retaliate against the tenant for exercising their legal rights.

New York: current legislation on property rents

In New York, the relationship between owners and tenants is regulated by various state laws, including the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act and the official Residential Tenants’ Rights Guide, published by the state’s Office of the Attorney General.

The regulations establish special protections for tenants, particularly in rent-regulated housing, and set clear obligations for both parties.

Rights and obligations of tenants

Rights

Live in a habitable and safe dwelling: the owner must keep the property in suitable condition, provide essential services, and carry out the necessary repairs to ensure habitability.

Sign a contract with clear terms: the lease agreement must set out matters such as the rent amount, the term of the lease, the occupancy conditions, and the rights and obligations of both parties.

Protection against unjustified rent increases: dwellings subject to rent regulation may only apply increases authorized by law. In unregulated properties, rent is set by agreement between the parties.

Recover the security deposit: the deposit may not exceed the equivalent of one month’s rent, and the owner must manage it in accordance with the rules established by state law.

Protection against retaliation: the owner may not evict, refuse to renew the lease, or impose an unreasonable rent increase in response to a tenant’s good-faith complaint about habitability problems or violations of the law.

Protection against discrimination: state and federal law prohibit discrimination on grounds such as race, religion, sex, disability, national origin, family status, or lawful source of income when protected by applicable regulations.

Due process before an eviction: no owner may expel a tenant without following the judicial procedure provided by law.

Obligations

Pay the rent on the date established in the contract.

Comply with all clauses of the lease agreement.

Keep the dwelling in reasonable conditions of cleanliness and upkeep.

Do not cause damage to the property beyond normal wear and tear.

Inform the owner when there are major problems that require repair.

Allow access to the owner when the law authorizes it to carry out inspections, repairs, or other legitimate purposes.

Rights and obligations of property owners

Rights

Collect rent in accordance with the terms agreed in the contract.

Require the tenant to comply with the obligations established in the contract and in state law.

Claim payment for damage caused to the property that exceeds normal wear and tear.

Access the dwelling in cases permitted by law to carry out repairs, inspections, or other authorized actions.

Initiate a legal eviction proceeding when there is a lawful cause, such as breach of contract or nonpayment of rent.

Obligations

Keep the dwelling in safe, habitable condition and fit for occupancy throughout the term of the lease.

Carry out the necessary repairs to ensure the provision of essential services and preserve the habitability of the property.

Respect the legal limits on rent increases when the dwelling is subject to rent regulation.

Manage the security deposit in accordance with state law and return it when appropriate, deducting only the items permitted by law.

Respect the tenant’s privacy and do not resort to illegal evictions, lock changes, service interruptions, or other forceful measures to regain possession of the property.

Comply with state and federal housing anti-discrimination laws.

Illinois: current legislation on property rents

In Illinois, the relationship between owners and tenants is regulated by various state laws and by the official Landlord and Tenant Rights Laws guide, published by the Office of the Attorney General.

In addition, some cities, such as Chicago, have local ordinances that grant additional protections to tenants.

Rights and obligations of tenants

Rights

Live in a habitable dwelling: the owner must keep the property in safe condition and fit for habitation, complying with state and local housing, health, and safety codes.

Request repairs: when there are problems that affect habitability, the tenant may ask the owner to repair them and, in certain circumstances provided by law, pursue other legal remedies if no response is received.

Recover the security deposit: when the contract ends, the owner must return the deposit within the deadlines established by law or inform the permitted deductions when applicable.

Protection against discrimination: both federal and state law prohibit discriminating against a tenant for legally protected reasons when renting a dwelling.

Protection against illegal evictions: the owner must follow the corresponding judicial procedure to recover possession of the property and may not expel the tenant on their own.

Know the contract terms: although verbal contracts are allowed in some cases, the authorities recommend that the agreement be in writing to avoid future disputes.

Obligations

Pay the rent on the date established in the contract.

Keep the dwelling clean and in good condition.

Do not cause damage to the property beyond normal wear and tear.

Comply with the terms agreed in the lease agreement.

Inform the owner when there are defects that require repair.

Allow access to the owner when there is a legitimate reason and in accordance with applicable law.

Rights and obligations of property owners

Rights

Collect rent in accordance with the contract.

Require the tenant to comply with the obligations set out in the lease agreement.

Claim compensation for damage caused to the property that exceeds normal wear and tear.

Set reasonable rules for the use of the property as long as they do not conflict with current law.

Initiate a legal eviction proceeding when there is a lawful cause, such as breach of contract or nonpayment of rent.

Obligations