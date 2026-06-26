The real estate market continues to make traditional housing more expensive, and more and more people are turning to prefabricated houses as a real alternative.

What once seemed like a marginal option is now one of the strongest trends in the residential sector, driven by its quick installation, affordable prices, and the flexibility they offer compared with conventional construction.

Amazon’s prefabricated house for US$20,000: includes a kitchen, bathroom, and is ready to install

Amazon has added a prefabricated house to its catalog with a price of US$20,000 that stands out for coming equipped with a furnished kitchen, bathroom, electrical installation, and plumbing. The model is designed to be installed on a plot of land once the relevant requirements are met.

What Amazon’s prefabricated house looks like

The home measures 5.8 meters long by 2.2 meters wide and 2.7 meters high. Its layout includes:

Two separate bedrooms.

A living room.

A living area with an integrated kitchen.

A full bathroom with a shower.

It also offers different access options. You can choose between glass doors to encourage natural light entry or more opaque reinforced versions to provide greater privacy.

A modular model that can be expanded

One of the standout features of this home is its modular system, which makes it possible to gradually expand the surface area up to 100 square meters.

The structure is made of galvanized and alloyed steel. The walls and roof incorporate fire-resistant foam panels to improve insulation, while the interior uses bamboo fiber and graphene floors with the aim of providing energy efficiency and durability.

It also has double-glazed aluminum windows for thermal and acoustic insulation.

What to consider before installing it

Before placing this prefabricated house on a plot of land, it is essential to obtain the corresponding municipal permits and licenses.

Keep in mind that failure to comply with these requirements can lead to fines, demolition, and even harsher penalties, so it is recommended to verify the applicable regulations before proceeding with installation.

Beyond family housing

The applications of this prefabricated house go beyond residential use.

Among the most common uses are tourist accommodations, agricultural facilities, workspaces in rural areas, and temporary solutions for construction projects or business ventures.