The Social Security Administration selects a representative payee to manage your benefits if they detect that you are unable to do it yourself. Before appointing this person, SSA evaluates medical and other evidence of your ability to manage your benefits.

SSA tries to select someone who knows you and wants to help you, so there are fewer chances of them manipulating your SSA payments..

How does SSA select my representative payee to manage my benefits?

Social Security proceeds with selecting a representative payee when they have information indicating that you are unable to manage your payments. In some cases, the authorities accept your recommendation regarding who could be your representative payee.

“We try to select someone who knows you and wants to help you. Your payee should be someone who interacts with you often and knows what your needs are”, according to the official website.

SSA agents also state that you have the right to appeal their decision if you want a different representative payee. In this scenario, you should contact them within 60 days to appeal.

Who must have a representative payee?

Most children under the age of 18.

Legally incompetent adults.

Anyone we determine to be incapable of managing or directing the management of his or her benefits.

Who can serve as your representative payee?

Someone who is concerned with your welfare, usually a parent, spouse, close relative, guardian, or friend.

An institution such as a nursing home or health care provider.

A public or nonprofit agency, social service agency, or financial organization.

Providers or administrative officers at shelters for homelessness.

A community-based nonprofit agency that has been approved by Social Security to charge a fee for its services as a payee.

Social service agencies, nursing homes, or other organizations can also offer to be your payee.

In some cases, the authorities accept your recommendation regarding who could be your representative payee.

What happens if my representative payee does not fulfill their duties?

According to the official information, every year the Social Security Administration asks your legal representative to complete a Representative Payee Accounting Report showing how they spent and saved the money they received for you during the 12-month report period. They should use the money for current basic needs like clothing, housing, and medical care.

A representative payee has no authority to enter into any binding contracts on your behalf. If you, or someone else in your circle, perceive that your representative payee does not fulfill their duties, it is really important to consider contacting SSA agents to report this.