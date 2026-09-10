The sweat yellow stains on white clothing are among the hardest to remove when only a conventional wash is done.

When dealing with them, white vinegar diluted in water can then become a great ally to treat the affected area and restore the natural color of the fibers.

This recommendation is part of the University of Georgia’s stain removal guide and is extremely easy to put into practice.

The home technique to once and for all eliminate yellow stains from clothing

When sweat stains are old, the expert advice is to prepare a solution of white vinegar and water to spray on the affected areas. Once the area has been treated, the mixture is removed by scrubbing with a sponge and clean water.

In the case of cotton or linen garments, the instruction is to dilute the vinegar using 2 parts water to 1 part vinegar. Before applying any product, it is ideal to do a small test.

It is important to note that sweat stains should be treated as quickly as possible, since they can weaken the fabric fibers.

Other techniques for whitening clothes at home

Vinegar is not the only solution recommended by the institution to remove sweat stains.

To restore the whitish tone, the guide also indicates that garments can be soaked in warm water with sodium perborate bleach for 15 to 30 minutes, and then washed with the hottest water allowed by their label.

How to remove sweat odor from clothes

If the problem is bad odors, the clothes can be left overnight in warm water with 3 or 4 tablespoons of salt per quart of water. If the bad smell continues, a pre-treatment with liquid detergent for 30 minutes is recommended.