The used coffee grounds, which usually end up in the trash, can actually become a highly valuable all-purpose item in the home. If it is mixed with ground cinnamon inside a jar, it can create an ideal homemade air freshener for those who love to scent all their spaces.

In addition to giving this waste a second life, the combination can neutralize odors and add a warm aroma to any space where it is placed.

Mixing used coffee and cinnamon in a jar: why it is recommended

On one hand, coffee retains some of its aroma even after being brewed, while cinnamon adds a warm, intense note. Together, they can be used to

Scent kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms

Neutralize bad smells after cooking

Perfume closets and cabinets

Give coffee grounds a second life

How to prepare this homemade mixture of used coffee with cinnamon

To make this mixture, you need only a few ingredients, such as

Completely dry used coffee grounds

Ground cinnamon

A clean glass jar

The amounts will vary depending on the size of the jar.

The ingredients should be placed inside, and the jar can be left uncovered in the place you want to scent so that the fragrance can be released. Ideally, the ingredients should be replaced as the scent loses intensity.