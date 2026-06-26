The United States immigration law sets out the reasons why a person may be considered inadmissible to apply for an American visa.

In particular, the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) sets out the health conditions that can result in this document not being issued and, consequently, the person being unable to apply for travel to the U.S.

What U.S. law says about health conditions that can block the American visa

Section 212 (a)(1) of the Immigration and Nationality Act sets out the grounds of inadmissibility related to health.

Among them are

People diagnosed with a communicable disease considered to be of public health significance.

People with certain physical or mental disorders associated with behaviors that have posed or may pose a threat to the safety, welfare, or property of others

People deemed by the authorities to be drug dependent

Those applying for admission as immigrants and who do not present documentation of the required vaccination.

Essential information for everyone who wants to travel to the United States

When entering the country for tourism, in addition to having a visa that is fully valid and physically fit for travel -that is, it has no damage- it will be necessary to have a passport up to date.

In general, the United States requires the passport to have at least six months of validity beyond the intended period of stay. However, this rule does not apply to any of the nations that are part of the Six-Month Club, which only need to present a valid international identification document during their stay.