Mixing baking soda with toothpaste is an ideal trick to keep glass surfaces sparkling and restore their shine, especially useful for leaving, for example, shower enclosures gleaming.

This combination takes advantage of the abrasive power of baking soda and the cleaning agents in toothpaste to remove stuck-on dirt, eliminate marks, and all kinds of tough stains.

Mixing baking soda with toothpaste: what it is for

This mixture is especially beneficial for

Removing stains and dirt stuck on glass.

Cleaning fingerprints and marks.

Making it easier to remove grease residue

Adding shine.

Cleaning small glass objects, such as jars or glass-top tables.

How to prepare the mixture with baking soda and toothpaste

Mix one tablespoon of baking soda

A small amount of toothpaste, ideally white

Ideally, mix both ingredients until a uniform paste forms. The mixture’s thickness can be adjusted by adding or removing water.

How to use the baking soda and toothpaste mixture

The steps to make the most of this mixture are

Apply a small amount onto a soft sponge.

Rub the glass in circular motions.

Let it sit for one or two minutes.

Remove the excess with a damp cloth.

Dry the surface with a microfiber cloth.

The advice is to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as keep the mixture away from the face.