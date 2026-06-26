In the United States, airport authorities require all people who want to take domestic trips to present a driver’s license or any other document that meets the standards established by the Real ID law.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has available on its website the official list of credentials that will be considered acceptable to verify identity before boarding and specifies the expiration period that also allows its use for such purposes.

Why the United States requires certain documents for aviation

The main reason is security. All documents approved under the Real ID Act maintain the same standards during issuance, regardless of the state that issues them.

This process highlights the implementation of anti-counterfeiting technology, the prevention of internal fraud, and the use of documentary evidence and records to verify the identity of the document applicant.

TSA specifies that the documents listed below may be presented with an expiration of up to 2 years:

Enhanced Driver’s License issued by the State

U.S. Passport

U.S. Passport Card

DHS Trusted Traveler Card

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent Resident Card

Border Crossing Card

Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized tribal nation or Native American tribe

PIV HSPD-12 Card

Passport issued by a foreign government

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

Employment Authorization Card from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (l-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential. Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Likewise, digital IDs are accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID or Google Pass ID.

What will happen if I do not have the previously mentioned documentation?

In such circumstances, it will be necessary to pay 45 dollars to use TSA ConfirmID, an alternative verification method that began to be applied on February 1, 2026.

Those who cannot verify their identity will not be able to board the flight.