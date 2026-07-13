With the arrival of cold temperatures, numerous homes begin to show clear signs of excess humidity in the home: a closed-in smell, fogged-up windows early in the day, clothes that do not dry, and the appearance of small dark spots on walls or ceilings. While a dehumidifier is the most effective option, it is not always available or necessary when the humidity is moderate.

In that context, a home trick involving rosemary and coarse salt has become widely recognized as a simple, affordable, and natural option to improve the indoor environment and reduce musty odors in small spaces.

How the rosemary and coarse salt combination works

The effectiveness of this method is based on the combination of two natural properties:

Coarse salt is hygroscopic , that is, it has the ability to attract and retain some of the moisture present in the air.

Rosemary releases natural aromatic compounds that neutralize the closed-in smell and provide a feeling of freshness.

Together, they make it possible to create a small air absorber that helps keep enclosed spaces drier and more fragrant.

How to make an anti-humidity jar in detail

This is the essential procedure to make it at home:

Place coarse salt until it fills about two-thirds of a glass jar.

Add several sprigs of fresh or dried rosemary .

Do not close the jar: it must remain open to allow interaction with the air.

Place it in the area where moisture usually accumulates.

The jar begins to work passively, without the need for electricity or complicated maintenance.

Where it is advisable to place it to optimize the results.

This method is most effective in small spaces with poor ventilation, such as:

Inside closets and wardrobes

Bathrooms that lack natural ventilation

Closed shoe cabinets or drawers

Pantries or shelves located against cold walls

It does not replace an electric dehumidifier in situations where humidity is high or structural; however, it does help prevent odors and the feeling of confinement.

How often it should be renewed

Salt has a limit to its absorption capacity. Once saturation is reached, its effectiveness decreases. For that reason, it is recommended to: