More than seven million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries in the United States will receive the November 2026 payment on Friday, Oct. 30, days before the new month begins.

Why Social Security Will Move November’s SSI Payment to October

The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed in its official calendar on Friday, Oct. 30, that because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday, program payments are moved up when they fall on a weekend or federal holiday . For that reason, the money will be sent this Friday, the last business day before the start of the new month.

It’s worth noting that the money arriving in October is not a bonus, a raise, or a second extra benefit . It is the regular November payment, just deposited early.

Who Will Be Paid on Friday, Oct. 30

The Oct. 30 deposit is for “people with disabilities and older adults who have little or no income or resources”, according to the SSA.

The agency’s general requirements include:

Be 65 or older, have a qualifying disability, or be blind.

Have limited income.

Have few financial resources.

Meet the other SSI eligibility requirements

The amount each beneficiary receives can vary depending on income, resources, living arrangements, and other circumstances.

Social Security Payment Schedule for November 2026

After the Oct. 30 payment, regular Social Security benefits will follow this schedule in November: