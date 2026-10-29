New York City will introduce new protections for delivery app workers in January 2027, limiting when companies can deactivate their accounts. The law will require delivery services to provide a reason for deactivation and give workers a way to challenge the decision.

The measure is part of the city’s efforts to strengthen protections for app-based delivery workers. It applies to contracted workers who deliver through apps and will take effect on January 17, 2027.

What the new law means for delivery app workers

Under Local Law 34 of 2026, delivery services will generally be allowed to deactivate workers only for just cause, legitimate economic reasons, or when required by law. Companies will also have to follow progressive discipline before deactivating a worker for just cause, except in cases of egregious misconduct.

The law establishes different notice requirements depending on the reason for deactivation:

For deactivations based on just cause, companies must provide written notice explaining the reasons within 72 hours.

For economic reasons, workers must receive at least 120 days’ advance notice.

How can workers challenge a deactivation?

Workers who believe their accounts were wrongfully deactivated will be able to challenge the decision through an informal resolution process with the delivery service or ask the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) to investigate. The agency is not required to investigate every complaint.

Image illustration. A food delivery worker rides through New York City. A new law will limit when delivery apps can deactivate workers' accounts. Pexels

If a deactivation is found to be wrongful, available remedies include reinstatement and payment of lost earnings. The law takes effect on January 17, 2027, so these protections will not apply to deactivations that occurred before that date.