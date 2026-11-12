The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) set the deadlines for November 2026, with obligations affecting employers, businesses and taxpayers engaged in certain economic activity. The schedule includes filing forms, paying federal taxes and making payroll deposits.

What are the IRS deadlines in November 2026

These are the deadlines taxpayers should keep in mind for the second half of November:

Nov. 12 : Deposit payroll taxes for wages paid from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, for employers subject to the semiweekly rule.

Nov. 15 : File Forms 8038, 8038-G or 8038-GC for bonds issued during the third quarter.

Nov. 16 : Deposit payroll taxes for wages paid from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10.

Nov. 17 : Deposit Social Security, Medicare and federal withholding taxes for October, for those using the monthly deposit rule.

Nov. 18 : Deposit payroll taxes for wages paid from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.

Nov. 20 : Deposit payroll taxes for wages paid from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17.

Nov. 25 : Deposit payroll taxes for wages paid from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20.

Nov. 30 : File Form 730 and pay taxes on wagers accepted during October.

Nov. 30: File Form 2290 and pay the tax on vehicles first used during October.

The calendar also includes obligations that were due on Nov. 2 and Nov. 10. Anyone with returns still outstanding should review their situation and the possible consequences of missing those deadlines.

What businesses must file Form 941 and pay taxes

Form 941 applies to employers who must report quarterly wages paid and certain taxes withheld from workers, including contributions to Social Security and Medicare.

The IRS set Nov. 2 as the general deadline for filing the return for the third quarter of 2026 (July, August and September). However, those who properly and on time deposited all applicable taxes had the option of filing the form through Nov. 10.

This form must be filed each quarter, even when there are no taxes to report, except in cases such as seasonal employers or final returns.

What taxes employers must pay by the end of November

Employers also need to pay attention to payroll tax deposits. Deadlines vary depending on when they paid workers and the deposit schedule that applies to them.

Those who use the semiweekly schedule must follow the IRS calendar. Meanwhile, employers subject to the monthly deposit rule have until Nov. 17 to deposit taxes withheld during October, including Social Security and Medicare taxes.

There was another obligation to consider: Workers had to report tips of US$20 or more received in October to their employers. The deadline was Nov. 10.

How tax payments to the IRS must be made

Taxpayers who use the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) must schedule their transfers in advance. “Payments must be scheduled before 8 p.m. Eastern time at least one calendar day before the tax due date”, the IRS says.