The state of Florida has an active regulation that blocks certain driver’s licenses issued by other states to people who could not prove legal presence in the United States.

Those who drive with these documents could face sanctions and be charged with driving without a valid license. This measure is part of the immigration policy being promoted by state and federal authorities.

Which driver’s licenses does Florida not recognize?

The SB 1718 law has been in force in Florida since 2023 and establishes that the state does not recognize certain driver’s licenses issued by other jurisdictions when they were granted exclusively to people who could not prove legal presence in the United States.

The regulation targets special credentials created by some states to allow undocumented immigrants to drive legally within their territories. These licenses usually include markings, legends, or particular features that distinguish them from a standard license.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), authorities maintain a list of credentials that may be considered invalid within the state.

The penalty for driving with one of these licenses in Florida

Florida authorities can consider that a person using one of these credentials is driving without a valid license.

As a result, the driver may face:

Fines.

Court summons.

Misdemeanor charges.

Additional court costs.

Possible additional penalties depending on the case.

The law states that driving without a valid license is a minor criminal offense. In addition to the fine, a judge may impose other penalties provided for under state law. Consequences may be more severe if the driver has prior offenses or if the violation occurs along with other traffic infractions.

In which states are these types of licenses issued?

In recent years, several states have approved programs that allow a driver’s license to be obtained without needing to prove legal immigration status.

These include:

Connecticut.

Delaware.

Hawaii.

Illinois.

Maryland.

Nevada.

New Jersey.

New Mexico.

New York.

Rhode Island.

Utah.

Vermont.

Virginia.

Washington.

However, not all licenses issued by these states are automatically invalid in Florida. The restriction applies to those credentials that were specifically designed for people without proven legal presence and that have special markings or identifiers.

For this reason, authorities recommend verifying the validity of the license before driving in Florida, especially for temporary residents, migrant workers, or people who moved from another state.