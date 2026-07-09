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Latin America is preparing to enter a new era of urban megastructures with a project that promises to change the region’s skyline forever. A gigantic next-generation tower aims to become the tallest building on the continent and one of the most striking architectural works of the modern world.

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They are building the tallest building in Latin America

It is the Rise Tower, being built in Monterrey, Mexico. This skyscraper was designed to become:

  • The tallest building in Latin America
  • One of the tallest skyscrapers in the Western Hemisphere
  • A new architectural symbol for Mexico

It will have 96 habitable floors and a height of more than 470 meters.

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It will feature state-of-the-art technology

The project incorporates state-of-the-art technology and design, including:

  • Smart glass and steel facade
  • Advanced energy efficiency systems
  • High-resistance seismic design
  • Integrated residential, commercial, and corporate spaces

It will be the continent’s new architectural jewel

The building will require:

Because of its scale, it is considered one of the most ambitious works on the continent.