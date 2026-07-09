During the next 48 hours severe storms will continue affecting large areas of the United States. Experts expect both Thursday and Friday to be marked by heavy rain, hail, strong wind gusts, possible storms, and flooding from the Plains to the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Meteorologists warn that the combination of high humidity, heat, and low-pressure systems favors the development of severe weather.

Which areas are under alert today Thursday

According to experts from AccuWeather, intense weather conditions are expected this Thursday in more than a dozen states in the Plains and the Mississippi Valley.

The areas with the highest concentration of storms will extend from

Eastern Colorado

Southwestern Nebraska

Western and central Kansas

Southern Missouri

Southwestern Indiana

Main risks for the next 48 hours

Large hail

Damaging wind gusts

Possible tornadoes

Specialists indicate that the gusts will not only exceed 70 km/h but the most intense could even reach 137 km/h.

In addition, to the east, there is also a risk of severe storms from north-central and northeastern North Carolina to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Which areas are under alert for Friday

That day, the area of greatest activity will once again extend from Colorado to Wyoming and northeastern New Mexico. Experts note that it will reach south-central Nebraska, much of Kansas, and western Kentucky and Tennessee.

In the east, meanwhile, tomorrow Friday could bring a new round of storms from northern North Carolina to southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City.

More risk of storms over the weekend

In addition, on Saturday afternoon and evening more storms will develop from northeastern Georgia to much of Virginia.