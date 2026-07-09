The United States, Canada, and Switzerland maintain strict requirements for foreigners entering and leaving the country, which anyone intending to travel to these destinations should consider to avoid problems with the authorities and with the different airlines.

An essential point for citizens who must enter these countries with passport is to keep the document fully valid and in good condition, so verifying the specific requirements each nation imposes in this regard and renewing it on time to meet them is essential.

Traveling to the United States as a visitor: what passport requirements must be met

The United States sets as a general requirement for all travelers the presentation of a fully valid document throughout the planned stay in the country and for six additional months after the departure date, except for citizens of the nations included in the so-called “6-month Club”, who will only need to present a valid passport for the duration of the trip.

In addition, having an acceptable passport is not only essential at the time of travel but also for the pre-travel documents that must be processed, such as the U.S. visa or the ESTA authorization.

Traveling to Canada as a visitor: what passport requirements must be met

Canada also requires that a fully valid passport be presented at the time of travel or another acceptable document, depending on each nationality.

U.S. citizens have the option of presenting a valid passport, although documents such as the following are also allowed

Birth certificate

Citizenship or naturalization certificate

Native status certificate, together with photo ID

Enhanced U.S. driver’s license

In addition, permanent residents traveling by air must present a valid passport from their native country -or another equivalent acceptable travel document, as applicable- and a valid green card. If entering by water or land, only the green card will be required.

Traveling to Switzerland as a visitor: what passport requirements must be met

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) indicates that those who require a passport or valid document to enter Switzerland will have to present one that is fully valid.

In addition, they must be valid for at least three months (90 days) after the intended date of departure and must have been issued within the last 10 years.

It is important to note that citizens of countries belonging to the EU or EFTA have other permits and requirements for entry. The identification and visa requirements that each nationality must meet to enter Switzerland can be consulted by clicking here.

Other requirements that all authorities will review before authorizing travel

Before international travel is authorized, other basic aspects will also be taken into account, such as