The U.S. passport remains a valid identification for boarding flights within the United States, even without a current driver’s license or a Real ID. This was confirmed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is responsible for security screenings at the country’s airports.

Since May 7, 2025, licenses and state IDs that do not meet Real ID requirements are no longer valid at airports. In this scenario, the TSA reminds travelers that there are other official credentials, such as a passport, that allow boarding to be completed without issues.

What documents does the TSA accept if I don’t have a driver’s license or Real ID?

In addition to a passport, the TSA allows other identifications issued by official agencies for those who do not have a Real ID-compliant license. These alternatives also apply to passengers with expired or outdated state documentation.

Among the accepted credentials at security checkpoints are:

U.S. passport or passport card

Permanent resident card (green card)

Trusted traveler documents (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

Federally recognized tribal ID

Employment authorization card (I-766)

Approved digital IDs, such as Apple Digital ID or Google ID Pass

What happens if I do not have any document accepted by the TSA?

Passengers who do not have any of the identification documents mentioned may, starting February 1, 2026, use the TSA ConfirmID. process. This procedure has a cost of $45 and allows identity verification before entering the security checkpoint.

The TSA also accepts expired documents up to two years after their expiration date. Minors under 18, for their part, are not required to present identification on flights within the United States, unless they are traveling alone and seeking access to TSA PreCheck.