Renewing a passport in the United States is not always an automatic process. Although many people believe it is enough to complete the usual procedure when the document expires, there is a little-known condition that requires starting a completely new application and that often surprises thousands of families.

The Department of State regulations establish that passports issued before the age of 16 are not eligible for renewal using Form DS-82, so the holder must start a new in-person application using Form DS-11.

Who cannot automatically renew their passport in the United States?

The restriction applies to all people whose last passport was issued before they turned 16 .

In these cases, the U.S. government considers that it is not a renewal, but rather a new issuance of the document, so the process must be carried out in person at an authorized center.

This situation often surprises thousands of families, since many young people who received their first passport during childhood assume they will be able to renew it in the same way as an adult.

Why does the process change if the passport was issued before age 16?

The difference is due to the document’s validity rules.

While passports issued to people aged 16 or older are valid for 10 years, those issued to minors under that age are only valid for five years and cannot be renewed through the simplified procedure.

For that reason, when the document expires, the holder must submit a new application and once again meet the requirements set by the Department of State.

What should people who received their passport as minors do?

People whose last passport was issued before age 16 must:

Submit a new application using Form DS-11.

Complete the process in person at a passport office or acceptance center.

Prove identity and citizenship with the corresponding documentation.

Provide a recent photograph and pay the current fees.

In other words, they will not be able to use the mail renewal system or, where available, online renewal, which is reserved for those who meet the requirements established by federal regulations.

Who can automatically renew their passport?

The simplified procedure is available to those who meet the conditions set by the Department of State. Among the main requirements are:

Having received the passport at age 16 or older .

That the document was issued within the last 15 years .

Keeping the previous passport and it not being damaged.

Keeping the same name or being able to legally prove a name change.

If any of these conditions are not met, the applicant must start a new in-person process instead of a renewal.