The tape measure is one of the most common tools in any home. It is used to hang pictures, make repairs, take furniture measurements, or tackle DIY projects. However, few people know the true meaning of the red numbers that appear on many of these tapes.

At first glance they seem like just another mark in the measuring scale, but in reality they serve a specific function designed to make construction and carpentry work easier.

Why do red numbers appear on the tape measure?

On many tape measures, especially those made for markets where the imperial system is used, some numbers are highlighted in red. These marks usually repeat every 16 inches, a distance equivalent to 40.6 centimeters.

The reason is simple: that spacing matches the standard distance used to install studs or uprights in wall structures . Thanks to these visual references, workers can quickly identify where to make marks or fastenings without needing to do repeated calculations.

This system makes it possible to speed up tasks and reduce possible errors during construction, improving the accuracy and efficiency of the work.

Other secrets hidden by the tape measure

In addition to the highlighted numbers, the tape measure includes other functions designed to improve the accuracy of measurements.

One of the most important elements is the metal hook located at the end. Although many people think it is loose because of a manufacturing defect, it was actually designed to move slightly. That movement compensates for the thickness of the hook itself and ensures that the measurement is accurate both when measuring from an outside edge and from an inside one.

Another little-known detail is that many tapes indicate on their casing the exact width of the tool body. This makes it possible to measure internal spaces by placing the tape against a wall and automatically adding the casing measurement.