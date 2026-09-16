A new volunteering in Mosier, Oregon, is looking for people who want to help with outdoor tasks at a house and cherry farm.

The application asks for 24 hours of help per week in exchange for private lodging, the three main meals of the day and three days off.

What tasks volunteers would have to do on the cherry farm

According to the publication from the specialized site Worldpackers, the work is mainly aimed at those who do outdoor activities. Among the areas of help are

Farm: planting, harvesting, and other field tasks

Gardening: planting and growing the gardens

Construction and repair: different tasks related to these areas

Maintenance: weeding, raking, digging holes, and removing pruned branches

The publication indicates that upon arrival, training and the list of tasks to be done during the stay are provided, but it is up to the volunteer whether they want to do them quickly to have more free time.

What volunteers get in exchange for their work on the cherry farm

The proposal offers a room with a private bed and breakfast, lunch, and dinner free every day, as well as the use of laundry facilities and a equipped kitchen.

Bike availability and internet access are also specified for those working remotely. In addition, a flexible arrangement with three initial days off per week is considered.

Requirements to apply for this volunteering opportunity

According to the information provided, the proposal accepts single people, couples, and pairs of volunteers who meet the conditions listed below

Be between 18 and 80 years old

Have intermediate English

Have a U.S. visa or citizenship