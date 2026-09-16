September adds a new long weekend in the United States. This Friday, September 25, 2026, is Native American Day, a state holiday observed in California and Nevada that, since it falls on a Friday, creates three days off for thousands of workers.

Holiday decreed for this Friday, September 25

Native American Day is observed on the fourth Friday of September each year in California and Nevada. In 2026, that date falls on Friday, September 25.

Since it always falls on a Friday, the holiday combines with Saturday and Sunday and gives rise to a three-day long weekend, one of the few of its kind in the month.

There will be a new long weekend for these workers

In California, Native American Day is an official judicial holiday: since 2022, thanks to AB 855, court employees throughout the state have the day off with pay, and the courts close that Friday. They were the first public workers to celebrate it as an official day.

For the rest of California’s state employees, it is an optional holiday: they can take the day off if they choose. Private employers, on the other hand, are not required to give it, although many do. In practice, this means that thousands of workers, especially in the judicial field, are guaranteed the long weekend, while for others, it depends on their job.