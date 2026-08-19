Swapping routine for a Pacific island, with free lodging and light workdays dedicated to caring for rescued animals. This is no fantasy: it is the real offer from several animal sanctuaries located on the Big Island of Hawaii, in the United States, which are seeking volunteers from around the world under the model of “work exchange”.

What is the offer to live for free on a paradise island in Hawaii?

The arrangement is known as work-trade or work exchange: the volunteer contributes a few hours of work per week and, in return, receives free lodging and, in many cases, food and basic services. It is not a paid job, but rather an experience of shared living and cultural exchange.

At one of the animal sanctuaries on the Big Island, a community located on the Hamakua coast, about 27 kilometers north of the town of Hilo, the expected commitment is 20 hours per week, plus about 5 additional hours supporting community life (such as morning meetings and meal preparation).

An attractive detail: the work is concentrated into just four days a week, leaving weekends free to explore the island.

What life is like on the island

The Big Island of Hawaii offers an exceptional natural setting: active volcanoes, beaches, tropical rainforest, and the chance to go snorkeling, kayaking, and hiking. Many of these sanctuaries are nestled in the native ohia forest or along the coast, in quiet areas far from mass tourism.

There are several real refuges working under this scheme, including farm animal sanctuaries in places such as Ninole and Laupahoehoe, as well as wildlife refuges and rescued pig sanctuaries spread across the island. Each one manages its own applications and conditions.

What requirements must interested people meet?

Although each sanctuary sets its own rules, there are common conditions and considerations worth keeping in mind: