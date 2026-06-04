En esta noticia This is what the majestic stadium to be built in El Salvador looks like

Latin America has truly distinguished and majestic stadiums, such as the Maracanã and the Azteca. Today, El Salvador has begun construction of a project that promises to redefine the concept of sports infrastructure in the region: the new National Stadium of El Salvador.

Located in Antiguo Cuscatlán, this undertaking is not limited to being a simple playing field; it is an innovative structure with a capacity for 50,000 spectators seated in individual seats, designed to establish itself as the most advanced and sustainable venue in the entire region.

This is what the majestic stadium to be built in El Salvador looks like

The new stadium is being built on the grounds that previously housed the Military School and will cover more than 170,000 square meters. This project stems from a strategic alliance between the Salvadoran government and China, with the goal of leveraging the Asian giant’s technical innovations.

Unlike the heavy structures of the previous century, this venue promotes a “harmonious coexistence”. Its design stands out for its curved lines and a modular lattice canopy that creates a natural play of light and shadow, providing a sense of lightness despite its imposing size.

Location: Antiguo Cuscatlán, El Salvador

Capacity: 50,000 people (individual seats)

Area: 170,000 m²

Parking: More than 2,000 vehicles

Opening: Expected by 2027

The true luxury of this project lies not only in its aesthetics, but in its operational intelligence. The stadium will incorporate digital management systems to optimize energy and water consumption, positioning itself as a paradigm of ecological architecture in Latin America.

In addition to meeting the highest FIFA standards for international matches, the complex has been designed to be a comprehensive entertainment center. The project includes:

State-of-the-art VIP areas and press rooms.

Dedicated spaces for festivals and large-scale entertainment events.

Additional basketball and futsal courts for community use.

Full accessibility for people with reduced mobility and families.

The project is expected to be completed by 2027, becoming one of El Salvador’s architectural prides.