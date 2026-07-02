July 4 is one of the most important dates in the United States, and millions of people prepare to celebrate it year after year. However, meteorologists at AccuWeather warn about a storm system that will reach several areas of the country, surrounding the heat dome that keeps temperatures extremely high.

Although the storms will not be constant, they will be long-lasting. In addition, dangerous wind gusts with destructive potential, a lot of water falling in a short time, hail, and lightning activity are expected.

The flood of the year is looming with three days of intense storms: Which states and cities will be at greatest risk before July 4 in the United States?

Specialists forecast that the most intense activity will be concentrated between Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, mainly during the afternoon and evening, although they warn that some storm systems may remain active until early July 4.

Thursday, July 2

On this day, the greatest risk of severe storms will be in:

Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont , areas where the storms could bring strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph capable of knocking down trees and affecting power infrastructure, in addition to heavy rain, hail, and lightning activity

From Alabama to Kentucky, including cities such as Birmingham, Huntville, Nashville, and Louisville, the main danger will be flash flooding and strong wind gusts

Friday, July 3

For the day before July 4, the risk will shift toward northwestern sectors and the Great Lakes region, reaching states such as:

Michigan

Indiana

Illinois

Wisconsin

Pennsylvania

New York

Parts of New England

Cities such as Detroit, Chicago, Buffalo, Albany, and Boston could see storms capable of producing dangerous gusts, heavy rain, hail, lightning strikes, and isolated tornadoes in certain areas.

The areas of the United States most affected: What will the weather be like on July 4?

During Independence Day, the heat dome affecting the country will have weakened, and storms may advance toward other regions that remained stable during the week. Therefore, several areas could experience these systems right on Saturday, July 4.

The storms on this day could develop during the afternoon or even last into the night, and the main risks will be the same as in previous days: dangerous winds, heavy rain with possible flooding, lightning activity, and hail.

Despite this, the heat is still not completely gone and will continue with temperatures near or above 90 F (32 C) and heat index values that could exceed 100 F (38 C) in certain cities.