China is once again surprising with a megaproject of infrastructure that promises to revolutionize global air transport. This is the Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport, a terminal that will be built entirely on an artificial island off the coast of the city of Dalian and that will have the capacity to receive 80 million passengers a year when operating at full capacity.

The project seeks to respond to the growth of air traffic in northeastern China and position Dalian as one of Asia’s main connection hubs, thanks to cutting-edge infrastructure and an unprecedented design.

They are planning the world’s largest sea airport

Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport will be located on an artificial island reclaimed from the sea in Jinzhouwan Bay, off the port city of Dalian, in China’s Liaoning province.

The project involves the creation of a sea platform of approximately 20 square kilometers, making it one of the largest airport projects built on land reclaimed from the sea.

The choice of this location is due to the lack of space to expand the current Dalian Zhoushuizi International Airport, which is already operating close to its capacity limit.

Operations are expected to begin fully between 2030 and 2035. When all construction stages are completed, the airport will be able to handle:

80 million passengers per year

540,000 annual air operations

1 million tons of cargo per year

It will have state-of-the-art technology

Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport will incorporate smart systems to improve the passenger experience and increase operational efficiency. Among the planned innovations are:

Automated check-in processes

Smart baggage management systems

Digitalized immigration controls

Advanced technology for air navigation

Energy efficiency and environmental sustainability solutions

The goal is to reduce waiting times and optimize airport operations.