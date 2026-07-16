White vinegar is one of the most versatile ingredients in the home. In addition to being used in cooking, it is increasingly gaining popularity for its uses in cleaning.

Many people have started spraying it on clothes before putting them in the washing machine because it offers several benefits for garments.

What is spraying vinegar on clothes before washing them for?

Applying white vinegar to certain areas of clothing before washing can help improve the results of the cleaning cycle.

Thanks to its composition, this ingredient helps to:

Eliminate bad odors trapped in the fibers.

Loosen stains caused by sweat, deodorant, or grease.

Soften fabrics naturally.

Reduce detergent residue left in clothing.

Help preserve colors longer.

For this reason, many people include it as a complement to their regular wash, especially for sportswear, T-shirts, and everyday clothing.

How is it used correctly?

It is recommended to use distilled white vinegar, since it is the most suitable for this type of household task.

Before putting the clothes in the washing machine, it is enough to spray a small amount on the areas with stains or persistent odors and let it sit for a few minutes.

Then, the garment can be washed normally together with the rest of the clothes using the usual detergent.

Does vinegar damage clothes?

When used in moderate amounts, white vinegar usually does not damage most fabrics.

It is advisable to avoid applying it to garments made with silk, rayon, acetate, or some delicate fibers , since the acidity could affect their structure.

They also recommend doing a preliminary test on a less visible area when it comes to new or especially delicate garments.

Why do so many people add it to the wash?

In addition to being an inexpensive and easy-to-find product, vinegar has become a very popular alternative for those looking to reduce the use of fabric softeners and other specific laundry products.

Its ability to neutralize odors and help remove certain residues makes many people consider it a useful addition to the home cleaning routine.