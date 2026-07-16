The wooden cutting board is one of the most used utensils in the kitchen and, over time, it can accumulate stains, food residue, and lose part of its original appearance. To keep it in good condition, many people resort to a simple homemade trick that combines olive oil and coarse salt.

The preparation became popular because it uses common household ingredients and can help remove surface dirt while temporarily enhancing the wood’s natural finish.

What mixing olive oil with coarse salt is for

The olive oil mixture and coarse salt is a homemade remedy that many people use to clean and maintain wooden cutting boards. The coarse salt works as a gentle abrasive that helps loosen food residue and stuck-on dirt, while the oil provides a finish that temporarily enhances the appearance of the wood.

This method is usually used as part of occasional board maintenance, especially when it has surface stains or looks dried out from frequent use.

How to prepare the olive oil and coarse salt mixture

To prepare this mixture, sprinkle two tablespoons of coarse salt over the surface of the wooden board and add one tablespoon of olive oil directly onto the salt.

Then, rub with a cloth or sponge using circular motions, paying special attention to the areas with stains or greater wear.

At the end, remove the mixture with kitchen paper or a clean cloth. If necessary, you can wipe with a barely damp cloth and dry the board completely before using it again.

Why they recommend using this olive oil and coarse salt mixture

This trick became popular because it makes use of two common household ingredients and can help improve the appearance of wooden boards without needing to use specific products for each cleaning.

However, it is important to clarify that this method does not disinfect the board or replace the usual washing with hot water and detergent.