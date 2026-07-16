The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the deadlines that all drivers in the state must respect when renewing a driver’s license that has expired.

If the periods are overlooked, the document is automatically invalidated, and the driver will have to obtain a new driver’s license.

Who will not be able to renew their driver’s license in New York

License renewal is only allowed within the year before the driver’s license expires and for a maximum of two years after it has expired. This means that in July 2026, those with licenses that expired before July 2024 can no longer renew.

“Renewing your license at any time within the allowed period will not affect the expiration date of your new license or the fees,” it explains.

What happens if I missed my key deadline

If you need to apply for an original from scratch, you will also be required to pass a knowledge and vision test. It will also be necessary to complete a prior course and pass the vision assessment.

Driving with an expired driver’s license in New York: how much is the fine

According to state authorities, the penalties set for this violation are as follows

60 days or less : between 25 and 40 dollars, plus state and local surcharges

More than 60 days: 75 to 300 dollars, also with state and local surcharges.

Details for obtaining this document from scratch and avoiding fines can be found by clicking here.