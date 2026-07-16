White vinegar is one of the most versatile products in the home. Although it is often used to cook or clean different surfaces, there is a simple home trick that is growing more and more popular: spraying a mixture of water and vinegar on the broom before sweeping.

This home practice, in addition to being economical and easy to apply, helps improve home cleaning. The combination helps control dust, makes it easier to pick up hair and lint, and provides a disinfecting effect on both the floor and the broom bristles.

What benefits does spraying the broom with vinegar and water have?

Applying this mixture before sweeping can offer several advantages:

It reduces airborne dust, as it helps particles stick to the bristles.

It makes it easier to pick up hair, lint, and fine dirt, especially in homes with pets.

It helps disinfect both the floor and the broom naturally.

It helps eliminate bad odors and leaves a greater sense of cleanliness in the room.

In addition to being an accessible method, vinegar does not leave chemical residue and, once the space is aired out, its smell disappears quickly.

How do you prepare the vinegar home trick to clean the broom?

To put it into practice, just follow a few simple steps:

Mix equal parts water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Lightly spray the broom bristles, avoiding soaking them excessively. Sweep as usual, trying to move from the inside toward the exit of the room. When finished, let the broom dry completely in the open air.

There is no need to repeat this procedure every day; applying it once or twice a week is usually enough to maintain good hygiene.

On which floors can it be used?

This home method is suitable for surfaces such as:

Ceramic

Porcelain tile

Tiles

Outdoor floors

On the other hand, when it comes to natural wood or laminate floors, it is advisable to first test the mixture in a less visible area or reduce the amount of vinegar, since too much acidity could affect some finishes.