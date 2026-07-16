The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, signed SB 169, which expands the mobile driver’s license (mDL) program and launches new changes to update certain procedures at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

According to authorities, the rule increases the scope of this initiative, eliminates some paperwork, and changes current processes to speed up procedures, renewals, and communications with drivers.

What changed for drivers?

The main change is the expansion of the Mobile Driver’s License Pilot Program.

Until now, the program was limited to 15% of licensed drivers in the state, while the new regulation increases the cap to 60%, so the number of people who will be able to access a digital license will quadruple.

Other procedures that will be modernized in the state

In addition to expanding the program, the law authorizes measures such as