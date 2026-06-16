Asia is once again placing itself at the center of sports innovation with a project that promises to mark a before and after in global architecture. A new stadium of unprecedented dimensions is beginning to take shape and is set to become a world icon.

They are building the largest stadium in the world

Trong Dong Stadium, under construction in Hanoi, Vietnam, seeks to be the largest soccer stadium in the world. It will have a capacity for 135,000 spectators, surpassing Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in North Korea, and is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Part of the Olympic Sport City megaproject, it stands out for its design inspired by the ancient Dong Son bronze drum, with an approximate investment of 28 billion dollars.

The new architectural jewel of sports

Trong Dong Stadium is envisioned as an iconic work, with features characteristic of the great wonders of modern sport:

A ring-shaped enveloping structure that improves acoustics and visibility from any point.

Large-scale retractable roof , designed to completely cover the stadium in case of rain or special events.

Dynamic facade with smart LED lighting , capable of changing colors and generating visual effects depending on the event.

Aerodynamic design to withstand extreme weather conditions.

The goal is for the stadium to be recognizable worldwide, both for its shape and its functionality.

It will incorporate cutting-edge technology

The project incorporates advanced solutions that transform the way an event is experienced:

Ultra-high-definition 360° screens (4K/8K) integrated around the entire perimeter.

Total connectivity (5G and high-density WiFi) for real-time interaction.

Biometric access systems for quick and secure entry.

Integrated stadium app for indoor navigation, food purchases, and services.

It will be the pride of an entire country

Trong Dong Stadium will not only be a stadium:

It will be able to host international finals, continental games , and mega-events

It will turn Vietnam into a sports hub in Asia

It will compete with the most advanced stadiums in the world

It is a bet to position the country among the global elite.