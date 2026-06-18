Thousands of travelers planning to arrive in Mexico in the coming months will need to pay special attention to the status of their documentation.

Immigration authorities warned that they will strengthen inspections at the main international airports in cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Cancún.

The measure is focused on foreign citizens who have postponed renewing their passport or who try to enter with expired, damaged, or insufficiently valid documents.

The passport procedure could prevent entry to Mexico

The main requirement indicated by the authorities is to have a valid passport in good condition. Likewise, Mexico does not require a minimum passport validity for entry, as long as it remains valid throughout the entire authorized stay in the country.

Not only the expiration date is taken into account, but also that the document has no physical damage, deteriorated pages, or any problem that makes it difficult to read in the immigration systems.

It was also warned that those who present documentation in irregular condition could be subjected to additional checks or even face immigration restrictions upon arrival at the country’s main airports.

CDMX, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Cancún tighten immigration controls

The international airports of Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Cancún account for a significant share of the tourism and business traffic that the country receives each year. Therefore, stricter controls and checks are expected to be applied at these points.

Authorities noted that the goal is to strengthen immigration control mechanisms and ensure that all travelers meet the documentary requirements established to enter Mexico.

In high-demand tourist destinations such as Cancún and Mexico City, the controls will be especially strict due to the expected increase in international passengers during 2026.

What consequences can travelers with expired passports face

Among the main consequences for those who have not renewed their passport on time are denial of entry to the country, stricter immigration checks, and even temporary detention in certain cases.

Likewise, airlines may prevent boarding from the country of origin if they detect that the document does not meet the requirements demanded by Mexico or by the corresponding international destination.

For this reason, authorities recommend checking the passport expiration date in advance, verifying that it is in good condition, and completing the necessary renewal before buying tickets or planning an international trip.