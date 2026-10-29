When it comes time to renew an American passport, one option is to do it by mail, as long as the holder meets all the requirements.
If the process is handled this way, it is important to note that the passport being renewed must be sent to the authorities, who will hold it until the process is completed and then return it separately in a sealed envelope to the person’s home.
Old passports will be invalid for international travel, but they can be kept in case they are ever needed as proof of citizenship.
Renewing an international ID by mail: who can do it
This process can be done by mail as long as the following conditions are met:
- The most recent passport can be submitted with the application
- The passport was never reported lost or stolen
- The passport was issued within the last 15 years
- The passport was issued when the holder was 16 or older and was valid for 10 years
- The document has the current name or legal proof of any name change can be provided
- The passport is not severely damaged
How long the passport being renewed is held during this process
One of the essential steps to renew by mail is submitting the previous passport in person. Routine passport processing takes 4 to 6 weeks, although it is possible to pay for expedited service.
This can add another 2 weeks after processing before the new passport is sent out and, in this case, authorities say the old passport being held can arrive at home up to 2 weeks after the new passport has been received.
Renewing an international ID by mail: steps to complete the process
To complete this process, you will need to:
- Fill out the online form and print it
- Provide the most recent passport with the application
- If changing names from the previous passport, submit documents legally proving it
- Provide a passport-size photo that meets the requirements. It must be stapled to the form and cannot be folded
- Pay the renewal fee
- Mail the application and supporting documents through the Postal Service
Those who want to check the status of their application can do so by visiting this link.