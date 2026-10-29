When it comes time to renew an American passport, one option is to do it by mail, as long as the holder meets all the requirements.

If the process is handled this way, it is important to note that the passport being renewed must be sent to the authorities, who will hold it until the process is completed and then return it separately in a sealed envelope to the person’s home.

Old passports will be invalid for international travel, but they can be kept in case they are ever needed as proof of citizenship.

Renewing an international ID by mail: who can do it

This process can be done by mail as long as the following conditions are met:

The most recent passport can be submitted with the application

The passport was never reported lost or stolen

The passport was issued within the last 15 years

The passport was issued when the holder was 16 or older and was valid for 10 years

The document has the current name or legal proof of any name change can be provided

The passport is not severely damaged

How long the passport being renewed is held during this process

One of the essential steps to renew by mail is submitting the previous passport in person. Routine passport processing takes 4 to 6 weeks, although it is possible to pay for expedited service.

This can add another 2 weeks after processing before the new passport is sent out and, in this case, authorities say the old passport being held can arrive at home up to 2 weeks after the new passport has been received.

Renewing an international ID by mail: steps to complete the process

To complete this process, you will need to:

Fill out the online form and print it

Provide the most recent passport with the application

If changing names from the previous passport, submit documents legally proving it

Provide a passport-size photo that meets the requirements. It must be stapled to the form and cannot be folded

Pay the renewal fee

Mail the application and supporting documents through the Postal Service

Those who want to check the status of their application can do so by visiting this link.