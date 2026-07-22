En esta noticia
The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains on its official website to all drivers in the state how the different traffic violations will be measured and what severity is assigned to each one.
Knowing this is essential because, in New York, fines are measured according to a points system that allows a certain maximum limit within two years. If the allowed amount is reached or exceeded, the driver’s license will be revoked temporarily by the authorities.
How the driver’s licenses of those who have these fines will be temporarily revoked
The Driver Violation Point System is the one used to “identify risk drivers” in New York.
Under this mechanism, only 11 points for violations within a 24-month period are allowed. If this limit is exceeded, the driver’s license is temporarily revoked and the driver is prohibited from driving.
Traffic fines that, if you have them even once, can cause the driver’s license to be revoked
According to the table shared by the authorities, the fines that can lead to an immediate suspension because they represent 11 points are
- Driving more than 40 mph over the permitted speed limit
- Having a driving incident linked to drug or alcohol use
- Driving the vehicle without a valid license
Other traffic fines enforced by the state of New York
The combination of any of the following violations can lead to a suspension for exceeding the allowed number of points
- Unspecified speed: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Overdimensional vehicle hitting bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to use due care while driving: 5 points
- Facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Improper brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Using a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane change, or driving the wrong way: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Violation at a railroad crossing: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restraint involving a child under 16 years of age: 3 points
- Improper brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
“A definite suspension means that your driver’s permit or driving privilege is taken away for a set period of time," the DMV states. In these cases, the duration of the suspension period will be specified.
License in danger: important information
New York indicates that if 11 points or more have been accumulated, the suspension could be avoided if the driver completes a DMV-approved course for the Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP). In these cases, 4 points will be “subtracted” -although they remain on the record- when calculating the suspension.
Those who wish to consult more information on this point can do so by clicking here.