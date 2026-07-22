En esta noticia
The mixture of baking soda and orange juice is a great low-cost alternative to include in cleaning routines in everyday life and, at the same time, scent the rooms.
This is because it combines two inexpensive and easy-to-obtain ingredients, both with properties that help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.
Why it is recommended and what it works for
Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a gentle abrasive, capable of helping lift dirt without scratching most surfaces.
For its part, the citric acid in oranges makes it a great ally in removing stuck-on residue, in addition to providing a sweet and intense fragrance.
How to prepare this mixture to clean and scent easily
- Mix orange juice to taste with two teaspoons of baking soda
- Add water (optional)
What are the main uses of this mixture of baking soda and orange juice
Although its usefulness will depend on each case, the combination can be used to
- Clean sinks and basins
- Help eliminate odors in drains
- Remove residue from resistant surfaces
- Freshen containers and utensils
- Assist in cleaning areas with grease buildup