The mixture of baking soda and orange juice is a great low-cost alternative to include in cleaning routines in everyday life and, at the same time, scent the rooms.

This is because it combines two inexpensive and easy-to-obtain ingredients, both with properties that help remove dirt, neutralize odors, and improve the appearance of various surfaces.

Why it is recommended and what it works for

Baking soda is known for its ability to neutralize bad odors and act as a gentle abrasive, capable of helping lift dirt without scratching most surfaces.

For its part, the citric acid in oranges makes it a great ally in removing stuck-on residue, in addition to providing a sweet and intense fragrance.

How to prepare this mixture to clean and scent easily

Mix orange juice to taste with two teaspoons of baking soda

Add water (optional)

What are the main uses of this mixture of baking soda and orange juice

Although its usefulness will depend on each case, the combination can be used to

Clean sinks and basins

Help eliminate odors in drains

Remove residue from resistant surfaces

Freshen containers and utensils

Assist in cleaning areas with grease buildup

The advice is always to use gloves, keep the mixture away from the face, and not mix it with other chemical products.